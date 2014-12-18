BRIEF-ADB Holdings receives major shareholder support to go private

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Massive shareholder support for ADB Holdings to go private - delisting imminent

* At end of offer period 4T S.A. and parties acting in concert with 4T S.A. hold 4.26 million shares of ADB Holdings S.A. or a total of 84.69 pct of voting rights

* Parties reiterate their intention to delist shares of ADB Holdings S.A. subsequent to end of offer, and to apply squeeze-out procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)