BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings applies for delisting

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Says together with largest shareholder, 4T S.A., published a combined offer to acquire all publicly held shares of ADB Holdings S.A.

* Says combined offer consisted of a public tender offer for all shares of ADB and a repurchase offer for a maximum of 10 pct of all ADB shares

* Says 4T S.A. has informed company that it will proceed with squeeze-out process

* Says also decided to apply for delisting of company from Six Stock Exchange