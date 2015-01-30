FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings applies for delisting
#Communications Equipment
January 30, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings applies for delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Says together with largest shareholder, 4T S.A., published a combined offer to acquire all publicly held shares of ADB Holdings S.A.

* Says combined offer consisted of a public tender offer for all shares of ADB and a repurchase offer for a maximum of 10 pct of all ADB shares

* Says 4T S.A. has informed company that it will proceed with squeeze-out process

* Says also decided to apply for delisting of company from Six Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

