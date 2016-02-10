FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Waste management company Advance Disposal postpones IPO
February 10, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Waste management company Advance Disposal postpones IPO

Lauren Hirsch

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Waste collection company Advance Disposal Services Inc has decided to delay a $471 million initial public offering that was scheduled to price on Wednesday due to stock market volatility, people familiar with the matter said.

No new date for the IPO has yet been set, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the decision has not yet been publicly announced. Advanced Disposal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

