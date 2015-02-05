FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's AIS Q4 net profit up 3.5 pct, below forecasts
February 5, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's AIS Q4 net profit up 3.5 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier due mainly to improved mobile usage and lower costs.

AIS, 23-percent-owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted net profit of 9.12 billion baht ($280 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than the 9.48 billion baht average forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2014, net profit was down 0.7 percent to 36.03 billion baht while service revenue rose 1.2 percent, it said in a statement. It is aiming for service revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent in 2015.

$1 = 32.6200 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke

