Thai court allows AIS to extend 2G mobile services until April 14
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Thai court allows AIS to extend 2G mobile services until April 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Administrative Court said Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , the country’s largest mobile operator, could extend 2G services on 900MHz spectrum until April 14 to avoid any impact on subscribers.

The court announced the ruling after AIS sought an injunction against the telecoms regulator’s order to shut down 2G services on Tuesday at midnight.

About 400,000 2G users could have been cut off after the shutdown, AIS has said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, editing by David Evans)

