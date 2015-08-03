FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's AIS Q2 net profit rises 16 pct, tops forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 3, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's AIS Q2 net profit rises 16 pct, tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said its second-quarter net profit rose 16 percent due to higher service revenues and lower regulatory costs.

Net profit was 9.85 billion baht ($281 million) for the April-June quarter, it said on Monday, higher than the 9.26 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. This compared with 8.48 billion baht a year earlier.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , now aims for service revenue growth of 3 percent this year, versus an earlier forecast of 3-4 percent, it said in a statement. It has reduced its investment budget to 36 billion baht from 40 billion baht, it added.

$1 = 35.0600 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.