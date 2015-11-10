Thai AIS Q3 profit down 3.8 pct on rising costs, forex loss

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said its third-quarter net profit fell 3.8 percent due to rising costs of network investments and foreign exchange losses due to the weakness in the baht.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.62 billion baht ($240.11 million) for July-September, in line with the average 8.6 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

Total revenue rose 4 percent on year, mainly from growth in non-voice services and handset sales, offsetting a decline in voice revenue, it said in a statement.