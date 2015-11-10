FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai AIS Q3 profit down 3.8 pct on rising costs, forex loss
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 10, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Thai AIS Q3 profit down 3.8 pct on rising costs, forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said its third-quarter net profit fell 3.8 percent due to rising costs of network investments and foreign exchange losses due to the weakness in the baht.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.62 billion baht ($240.11 million) for July-September, in line with the average 8.6 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

Total revenue rose 4 percent on year, mainly from growth in non-voice services and handset sales, offsetting a decline in voice revenue, it said in a statement.

$1 = 35.9000 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.