Thai AIS Q4 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecasts
February 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Thai AIS Q4 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday quarterly net profit rose 18 percent due mainly to declines in network depreciation and lower regulatory costs.

Net profit was 10.79 billion baht ($303.6 million) for the October-December quarter, higher than the average 9.7 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters. For 2015, net profit rose 8.7 percent to 39 billion baht.

Fourth-quarter voice revenue fell 15 percent on year, dragging service revenue down 0.5 percent, but 2016 service revenue growth is expected to be flat due to the shutdown of its 2G service, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 35.5400 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
