UPDATE 1-Thailand's No.1 mobile operator AIS cuts 2015 revenue forecast

* Q2 net profit 9.85 bln baht vs forecast 9.26 bln

* Service revenue up 2.9 pct on yr, below target

* Cuts 2015 revenue growth target to 3 pct, reduces capex (Adds company comments, details)

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thai mobile operator Advanced Info Service PCL’s (AIS) quarterly net profit rose 16 percent thanks to higher service incomes, but it cut its full-year revenue forecast due to a weak domestic economy and fierce competition.

AIS, 23-percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , now aims for service revenue growth of 3 percent this year, versus an earlier forecast of 3-4 percent, it said on Monday. It has also reduced its investment budget to 36 billion baht ($1 billion) from 40 billion baht.

The company - Thailand’s largest mobile operator - stuck to its 2015 handset sales growth forecast at 10 percent, but cut the margin on handsets to negative 5 to 6 percent, from its previous forecast of zero percent.

Net profit came in at 9.85 billion baht ($281 million) for the April-June quarter, higher than the 9.26 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Second-quarter service revenues rose 2.9 percent, with a 29-percent jump in non-voice revenues countering a 16-percent decline in income from voice services, it said.

The market leader said the outlook for the second half of 2015 was clearer after the Thai telecoms regulator announced plans to hold the auction of fourth-generation mobile spectrum on Nov. 11.

AIS, which has the largest subscriber base in Thailand, is expected to benefit from the upcoming auction as the new 4G licences will help secure bandwidth and boost the company’s revenue growth potential, analysts said.

Last month, second-ranked Total Access communication PCL reported a 53-percent drop in second-quarter net profit.