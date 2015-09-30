FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's AIS seeks arbitration on telecoms compensation claim
September 30, 2015

Thailand's AIS seeks arbitration on telecoms compensation claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) said it has “no responsibility to pay” about 70 billion baht ($1.9 billion) compensation to state-run telecoms operator TOT in a dispute over changes to concession contracts.

AIS, Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has submitted the case to an arbitration body to decide, AIS said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The company strongly confirmed that the amendments to the agreement were made correctly, faithfully and with the consent of both parties,” it said.

$1 = 36.3100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char

