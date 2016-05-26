FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and Siliconware Precision Industries sign share conversion memorandum
#Semiconductors
May 26, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and Siliconware Precision Industries sign share conversion memorandum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and Siliconware Precision Industries :

* Says Siliconware Precision Industries and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering signed a share conversion memorandum to set up a holding company

* Says the new holding company to hold 100 percent stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and Siliconware Precision Industries

* One share of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering swaps 0.5 share of the new holding company and one share of Siliconware Precision Industries equals T$55 for the new holding company

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJzj

Further company coverage:, (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
