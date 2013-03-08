FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Computer Software buys CSH for 110 mln stg
#IT Services & Consulting
March 8, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Computer Software buys CSH for 110 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Computer Software Group PLC : * Acquisition of Computer Software Holdings for £110m * It is is highly cash generative and will be immediately earnings enhancing. * adjusted EBITDA is up 10%, to no less than £26.6M (2012: £24.1M) * On course to deliver a Maiden dividend later this year * Guy Millward, one of the Group’s non-executive directors, will shortly become Chief Financial Officer * Barbara Firth, the current Chief Financial Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
