BRIEF-Advanced Computer Software buys CSH for 110 mln stg

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Computer Software Group PLC : * Acquisition of Computer Software Holdings for £110m * It is is highly cash generative and will be immediately earnings enhancing. * adjusted EBITDA is up 10%, to no less than £26.6M (2012: £24.1M) * On course to deliver a Maiden dividend later this year * Guy Millward, one of the Group’s non-executive directors, will shortly become Chief Financial Officer * Barbara Firth, the current Chief Financial Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer