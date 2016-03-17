FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Securities fraud lawsuit against AMD gets class status
March 17, 2016 / 10:44 PM / a year ago

Securities fraud lawsuit against AMD gets class status

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A lawsuit accusing U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices of securities fraud for concealing problems with the 2011 launch of a new microprocessor can proceed as a class action, a California federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected AMD’s argument that a class should not be certified because alleged misstatements by the company did not affect its share price.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U9POTS

