October 12, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AMD plans layoffs after recent rev warning-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc is planning significant layoffs, after the chipmaker warned this week its quarterly revenue would fall due to a weak global economy, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters the layoffs would be close to a range of 10 percent to 20 percent.

As of February, AMD had 11,705 employees worldwide.

Technology blogs including CNET and All Things D reported earlier that AMD could cut between 20 percent and 30 percent of its workforce.

AMD declined to comment.

On Thursday, AMD warned that its third-quarter revenue likely fell about 10 percent from the previous quarter.

