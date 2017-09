Nov 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB

* Q3 revenue 4.3 million Swedish crowns versus 3.1 million crowns

* Q3 order intake 2.9 million crowns versus 24.7 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 5.9 million crowns versus loss 3.9 million crowns

* Sees 2014 sales of about 25 million crowns versus 11.5 million crowns last year

* Sees 2014 EBITDA loss of 15 million crowns versus loss of 22.4 million crowns last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)