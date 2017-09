Sept 24 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB

* Says August 2014 order intake was about $0.1 million versus $3.6 million in August 2013

* Says August 2014 order book was about $5.0 million versus $ 4.3 million in August 2013 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/1sXJax5] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)