FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Advantage Partners to sell Komeda coffee chain to MBK Partners
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Advantage Partners to sell Komeda coffee chain to MBK Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners has agreed to sell its stake in coffee shop chain operator Komeda Co to MBK Partners for an undisclosed amount, its second asset sale in a month.

Advantage Partners had aimed to sell the company for more than 40 billion yen ($448 million), or the equivalent of over 10 times Komeda’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), sources have told Reuters previously.

Both Advantage Partners and MBK declined to comment on the price.

Advantage Partners bought an 80 percent stake in Komeda, which operates 483 shops, in 2008.

The buyout firm, which in the process of raising a new fund called IV-S, last month sold its stake in MEI Conlux Holdings and its Japanese affiliate for about $820 million to U.S. firm Crane Co. [ID: nL1E8NL0CP]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.