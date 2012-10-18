Advent lifts bid for Polish retailer EKO to $87 mln

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International raised its offer for Polish retail chain EKO Holding to 272 million zlotys ($86.9 million), or 5.6 zlotys per share, outbidding local rival Mid Europa Partners.

Advent enjoys the backing of EKO’s main shareholders, the Gradecki family, who together own 55 percent of the company.

Before raising its bid for the second time from the original offer of 4.1 zlotys per share, Advent’s offer trailed the 5.5 zlotys proposed by Mid Europa.

EKO aims to raise its sales to some $543 million this year and increase the number of outlets to between 320 and 340 from 299.

EKO shares rose 7 percent to 5.85 zlotys in morning trade.

Advent’s offer ends on Oct 29. ($1 = 3.1298 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)