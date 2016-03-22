FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Advent raises $13 billion private equity fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International has raised $13 billion for its latest fund, the buyout house said on Tuesday, exceeding its $12 billion target.

One of the world’s larger private equity funds, Advent took just six months to secure the money for its eighth fund. In 2012 it raised $10.8 billion for its last global investment vehicle.

Advent, whose investments have included German perfume chain Douglas and well-known treatment and rehabilitation business the Priory Group, said that around 90 percent of the money came from investors in previous funds.

Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley

