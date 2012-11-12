FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent raises 8.5 billion euros for buyout fund
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Advent raises 8.5 billion euros for buyout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International said on Monday it has raised 8.5 billion euros ($10.80 billion) for its latest fund, one of the largest pools of capital raised for buyouts since the credit crisis.

Advent, whose deals include buying RBS’s payment processing business WorldPay, raised more than the 7 billion euros it initially planned for its seventh Global Private Equity Fund, making it the firm’s biggest fund since it was founded in 1984.

The new fund cements Boston-based Advent’s position as one of the leading global buyouts firms and gives it capital to spend on medium to large-sized companies worth between 200 mln and 2 billion euros for the next five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.