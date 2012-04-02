FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

Advent International says invests $105 mln in Indian hospital chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - U.K.-based private equity fund Advent International has invested about $105 million in India’s Care Hospitals by acquiring shares from some of the existing investors and injecting additional capital into the business.

Care is the largest multi-specialty hospital chain in South India, with strength in cardiac care, neurology, nephrology and general medicine, the private equity fund said in a statement.

This is Advent’s third investment in India. The statement did not specify what stake the private equity fund would get in Care.

Advent, which manages about $26 billion globally and has made investments in CAMS, a provider of outsourced transaction processing for mutual funds and insurance and Element-K, a corporate e-learning business acquired by SkillSoft. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

