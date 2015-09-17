FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celebrity rehab centre The Priory checks in for possible $2bln listing - sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Celebrity rehab centre The Priory checks in for possible $2bln listing - sources

Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mental health care provider The Priory Group is set for a London stock market flotation, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as its private equity owner seeks an exit from the company which is known for its celebrity client list.

Private equity firm Advent is working with Rothschild on an exit of the company, where famous names from supermodel Kate Moss to singer Eric Clapton have sought treatment for addiction.

A third source said the business could be valued at almost 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion), based on its adjusted 2014 core earnings (EBITDA) of 126.87 million pounds. The company could be valued at around 11 times that figure, the source said.

Advent declined to comment, while Rothschild was not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.6445 pounds Reporting By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.