MOVES-Dahai Yu joins Advent International as operating partner

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International said it appointed Dahai Yu, a former executive board member of chemicals company Evonik Industries, as an operating partner.

Yu will work closely with Advent’s chemicals team to help source new investment opportunities globally, including in China, the company said in a statement.

He will also take on an advisory role at Allnex, a coating resins and additives supplier formed after Advent’s acquisition of Cytec Industries’ coating resins business last year.

Yu has more than two decades of experience in the chemicals industry, Advent said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)