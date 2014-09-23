MOVES-Advent names P&G exec Werner Geissler as operating partner

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International Corp said it had appointed Procter & Gamble Co executive Werner Geissler as an operating partner, effective from Jan. 1.

Geissler, whose industry experience consists of more than three decades at P&G, was recently vice-chairman of the consumer products company’s global operations, Advent said.

Geissler will work closely with Advent’s retail, consumer and leisure team, it said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)