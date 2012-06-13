FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Marketing company Adventis to consider insolvency
#Bankruptcy News
June 13, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marketing company Adventis to consider insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says proceeds from technology business sale not enough to pay creditors

* Shares lose almost all their value on news

June 13 (Reuters) - UK-based marketing and advertising agency Adventis Group Plc said it would look at insolvency as proceeds from a planned sale of its technology business may not be enough to pay its creditors.

Shares in the company, which provides marketing and advertising services to the property and technology industries, lost almost all their value on Wednesday on the news.

Adventis, which was looking to sell its technology division for sometime now, said even if the conditional contracts for the business are exchanged with the highest bidder, the net proceeds would fall short of the company’s liabilities.

The company, which has been selling off assets to repay the 2.2 million pounds ($3.4 million) debt it owes to banks, said its directors consider that it was probable that there is no value in the company’s ordinary share capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
