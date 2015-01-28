FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adveo signs financing agreement for 115 mln euros
January 28, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adveo signs financing agreement for 115 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan. 28(Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Wednesday that together with is units it had signed a long-term syndicated financing agreement for a total of 115 million euros ($131 million)

* The agreement includes a loan of 100 million euros and a revolving commercial credit of a maximum of 15 million euros

* The agreement was signed with six banks (BBVA acting as an agent, Sabadell, Caixa, Santander, Popular and Bankia)

* The loan repayment is scheduled over a five-year period, with semiannual repayments, beginnning in July 2016

* The revolving credit to remain effective over the same period of five years

* The loan is to be used for corporate purposes, including cancellation of the syndicated loan signed by Adveo in 2011 for acquisition of Spicers

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM5VKS20]

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8802 euros Gdynia Newsroom

