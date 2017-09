Oct 30 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Wednesday 9-month EBITDA down 10.3 percent at 28.9 million euros

* 9-month total revenue down 8.8 pct at 724.7 million euros

* 9-month adjusted net income up 15.1 percent at 9.6 million euros

* Net financial debt at Sept 30 down 13 percent at 129.9 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1zhD3eI

Further company coverage: