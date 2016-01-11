FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Adveq promotes Farah Buckley, 5 others to executive director
January 11, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Adveq promotes Farah Buckley, 5 others to executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asset manager Adveq promoted Farah Buckley, Richard Damming, Matt Ma Chang, Daniel Rhoads, Nico Taverna and Ethan Vogelhut to executive directors.

Buckley, who leads Adveq’s London office, oversees the development of the company’s client relationships in the UK.

Damming, a member of Adveq’s European Investment Management team, focuses on the Benelux and southern Europe regions.

Ma Chang manages Adveq’s renminbi and dollar private equity fund business developments and business operations in China, while Rhoads heads investor relations for the Americas based in the firm’s New York office.

Taverna heads Adveq’s secondaries program, coordinating the sourcing, evaluation and negotiation of all its secondary transactions.

Vogelhut heads Adveq’s opportunity program, leading its U.S. buyout and turnaround investment activities across primary funds, secondaries and co-investments. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

