MOVES-Adveq names four executive directors
January 12, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Adveq names four executive directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Adveq, an asset manager investing in private equity and real assets, said it promoted Benjamin Alt, Sven Gasser, Sven Kupferschmid and Hagen Raab as executive directors.

Alt worked as a member of the European Investment Management team while Raab was responsible for Adveq’s German institutional clients within the Investor Relations unit.

Gasser and Kupferschmid co-headed the unit responsible for finance and reporting services of Adveq’s funds, Adveq’s general partners and segregated accounts.

Founded in 1997, the company has offices in Zurich, Frankfurt, London, Jersey, New York, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)

