Online video firm AnyClip raises $21 mln
July 14, 2015

Online video firm AnyClip raises $21 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Israeli start-up AnyClip Media said on Tuesday it has raised $21 million which it will use to bolster its marketing platform for distribution of online video.

Ervington Investments, representing Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, and content delivery firm Limelight Networks participated in this funding round, as did current shareholder Jerusalem Venture Partners.

AnyClip’s technology enables content owners, advertisers and publishers to distribute video to targeted audiences across over 200,000 sites.

According to a study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, digital video ad spending will increase 46 percent in 2015 to $10.3 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
