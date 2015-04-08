FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMBARGOED-Britain's digital ad spend reaches 7.2 billion pounds in 2014
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

EMBARGOED-Britain's digital ad spend reaches 7.2 billion pounds in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British companies spent a record 7.2 billion pounds ($10.8 billion) on digital advertising last year, in a bid to reach out to the growing number of consumers using smartphones and tablets, according to a report published on Thursday.

The study from the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB), conducted by PwC, said that advertising on the internet grew by 14 percent, as companies sought to communicate with an increased number of households who now own tablet computers.

Nearly four in ten households surveyed by the IAB bought a tablet last year, with the average household owning around 7 devices that connect to the internet.

“Advertisers are increasing their digital budgets to reach people as they go online through an increasing array of devices,” said Tim Elkington, Chief Strategy Officer at the IAB.

“It’s a win-win for consumers, because digital advertising pays for the wide range of free online services they increasingly rely on in their daily lives, but don’t necessarily want to pay much for,” he added.

Video advertising grew 43 percent year-on-year to 442 million pounds in 2014, with mobile video ads climbing 142 percent to 164 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6692 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.