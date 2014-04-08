FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK digital advertising climbs 15 percent on smartphone, tablet use
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

UK digital advertising climbs 15 percent on smartphone, tablet use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Spending on internet advertising in Britain jumped by 15 percent last year to 6.3 billion pounds ($10.46 billion) as companies fought to reach consumers spending more time on smartphones and tablet computers.

The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) said on Tuesday a study conducted for it by PwC showed spending on online advertising grew by 853 million pounds in 2013, from 5.45 billion pounds a year earlier, as the economy recovered.

Spending for advertising on mobile phones alone rose 93 percent to 1 billion pounds, and now accounts for 1 in every 6 pounds spent on digital advertising. Advertising on tablets grew more than 400 percent from 2012 to reach 34.4 million pounds.

“Digital advertising continues to grow at impressive rates simply because marketers are becoming more responsive and savvy to the increasing ways people consume content across different devices,” IAB Director of Research & Strategy Tim Elkington said.

To view the report, click here ($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.