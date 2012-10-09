FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobile drives UK digital ad growth-survey
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Mobile drives UK digital ad growth-survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Advertising on the internet and mobile phones in Britain generated a record-high 2.59 billion pounds ($4.15 billion) in the first half of 2012, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The Internet Advertising Bureau UK and PwC survey showed an overall rise in ad spending as companies increasingly target Britons using mobile devices to access entertainment, social networks and the internet.

Much of the demand for entertainment and information via mobile phones has been driven by the adoption of larger-screen smartphones and the many apps offering services and games.

The consumer goods and finance sectors were the top two biggest spenders on advertising, together accounting for about a third of spending.

“As digital technology and services evolve to make consumers’ lives easier, more connected and more fun, it’s no surprise that advertisers are coming with bigger budgets,” Tim Elkington, director of research & strategy at the group, said.

$1 = 0.6240 British pounds Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.