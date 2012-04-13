YOUR PRACTICE-Advising lessons from shale country

* Shale drilling shakes up business for some advisers

* Lessons on sudden wealth applicable for all advisers

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

April 13 (Reuters) - Picture this: you’re a financial adviser in a sleepy area dealing with run-of-the-mill retirement planning and asset management issues. Then, energy companies come to town one day handing out million dollar checks to farmers for rights to drill on their property.

Suddenly farmers are calling you to ask questions about hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” and mineral rights. They want to know what to do next and need help avoiding the frequent lotto-winner mistake of blowing their money quickly.

It’s not an area of expertise most advisers have, and you now must help newly rich clients plan for wild fluctuations in royalty payments tied to wells on their property.

These are scenarios advisers have faced as fracking has made it possible to retrieve previously hard-to-reach oil and gas in geological formations known as shales. North Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma are the four states that currently have the highest drilling rig counts in the country.

Depending on the geology of their property and the level of competition among energy companies, land or mineral rights owners can get an upfront payment of $50 to $5,000 per acre of property they make available for drilling, according to estimates from the National Association of Royalty Owners, an advocacy group that represents the approximately 8 million to 10 million people in the United States who have received money for their oil and gas minerals.

Royalty payments can range from a few dollars to several hundred dollars an acre per month, depending partly on the amount of oil or gas produced, the association said.

For financial advisers, it might sound like a case of being in the right place at the right time. But working with clients who are experiencing sudden wealth for the first time is often a job fraught with challenges that fall outside an adviser’s usual job description.

Three key lessons learned by advisers and financial planners dealing with clients swept up in the shale-drilling boom are applicable to advisers everywhere.

ASSESS THE SITUATION

The first step for advisers working with clients who get rich suddenly is to try to keep them from making any big decisions for at least three months, and often much longer, said Susan Bradley, founder of the Sudden Money Institute, a Florida-based organization that coaches the newly wealthy and their advisers. The client should use this “time out” period to figure out a plan for his or her money, she said.

David Saxowsky, a professor in the agribusiness and applied economics department at North Dakota State University, has given presentations to hundreds of people who got rich quickly through the state’s shale drilling boom.

He found that these people are often farm owners who are used to operating on thin profit margins and spending extra cash on reinvestment in their farms. This background has made a lot of these people very conservative, and some make basic mistakes like leaving their new wealth sitting in a checking account.

Saxowsky recommends advisers move slowly with this type of client, taking time to build up their trust and helping them get used to the idea of investing in new types of assets.

Of course, plenty of clients go to the other extreme. Rapid City, South Dakota-based certified financial planner Julie Martinez said she often has to stop big spending mistakes attempted by her clients who got rich in the shale drilling boom over the border in North Dakota.

For instance, one new client told her he wanted to give his three kids all the $750,000 he netted in a lease deal with an oil company because he didn’t think he needed it.

But Martinez, co-owner of the firm Purple Wealth LLC, said the client had only a modest retirement account and explained how even the $750,000 wouldn’t go far. Now his kids are getting 10 percent and he’s investing the rest.

For some people, Martinez said, “having a plan around the money gives you permission to use it yourself.”

PLANNING FOR THE WORST

One of the toughest parts of working with these clients is planning for their uneven income stream, because it’s hard to know how much oil or gas will flow from a well or how long it will last. Royalties can also fluctuate along with the price of oil and gas.

The temptation may be to create a plan based on the average income level a client has over a number of years, but it’s much better to plan around the worst-case scenario, said Michael Karwic, an adviser with Iron Valley Wealth Management in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

One couple Karwic works with got a shock a few years ago when the annual royalty payment they received jumped to $100,000 a year from $10,000 after drilling was expanded on their family farm.

The couple, in their early 60s, resisted the temptation to change their lifestyle. They stayed in their current house and stuck to the favorite beach vacation they had grown to love with their $10,000 bonus budget. The bottom line for this couple was that they didn’t want to ratchet up spending, only to get disappointed later and have to scale back.

“As overused as the phrase might be, everyone truly needs to learn to live within their means,” Karwic said. For people with uneven cash flows, that means budgeting conservatively.

GO BACK TO SCHOOL

If a new industry is making an impact on where you live, it’s a smart business move to become an expert in that area. You need to go back to school and build your network, and sometimes you can do both at the same time.

Financial adviser Jeanie Wyatt had worked in the San Antonio region for nearly three decades when she first heard of the Eagle Ford Shale formation, which has since transformed the economy in the area.

Wyatt, chief executive of South Texas Money Management, recognized that people would be hungry for information on shale drilling and quickly decided to educate herself. She brought in shale drilling and geopolitical experts for a summit on Eagle Ford Shale in 2010 and invited clients, prospective clients, industry executives and ranch owners who had leases with energy companies.

The conference attracted over 100 people, some of whom Wyatt turned into clients.

It also helped her fulfill another important goal: making sure her clients are partnering with the right people because she now knows the more reputable energy firms and lawyers in the area. It’s good advice that can apply to advisers anywhere.