6 months ago
MOVES-Advisors & Partners names Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire operating partner
February 21, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-Advisors & Partners names Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire operating partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - London-based financial and advisory services provider Advisors & Partners LLP said it named Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire as operating partner for Luxembourg.

In his new role, Rousse-Lacordaire will be responsible for developing the firm's institutional investor base, and work together with its London team across products and services, Advisors & Partners said.

Rousse-Lacordaire has 25 years of experience in financial services, asset management and public and private assets markets. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

