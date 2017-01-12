FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott discloses 8.3 pct stake in Advisory Board
January 12, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 7 months ago

Elliott discloses 8.3 pct stake in Advisory Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in healthcare technology provider Advisory Board Co , saying the company's stock was "significantly undervalued".

The company's shares were up 6.22 percent at $38.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Elliott Associates said in a regulatory filing it would seek to engage with the company's board over "opportunities to maximize shareholder value". reut.rs/1oUTX8C (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

