Elliott discloses 8.3 pct stake in Advisory Board

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in healthcare technology provider Advisory Board Co , saying the company's stock was "significantly undervalued".

The company's shares were up 6.22 percent at $38.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Elliott Associates said in a regulatory filing it would seek to engage with the company's board over "opportunities to maximize shareholder value". reut.rs/1oUTX8C (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)