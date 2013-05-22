FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HK markets to re-open in afternoon, rainstorm warning lifted
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hong Kong Market Report
May 22, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-HK markets to re-open in afternoon, rainstorm warning lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with re-opening time)

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong securities and derivatives markets will resume trading at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday after authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning, the exchange said in a statement.

There will be no pre-opening session for the securities market but the 30-minute session will apply for certain futures contracts, according to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.