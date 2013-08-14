ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to stay shut in afternoon due to typhoon

(Updates with trading suspended for remainder of the day)

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange suspended afternoon trading in the securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday, as well as after-hours futures trading, as a typhoon roared toward China’s southern coast.

Typhoon Utor had earlier forced the suspension of the morning session. Markets will likely resume trade on Thursday. The Hong Kong Obsevatory said it will likely downgrade the typhoon signal from 8 to 3 from 0600 GMT.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)