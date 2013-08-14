FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to stay shut in afternoon due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hong Kong Market Report
August 14, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 4 years

ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to stay shut in afternoon due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with trading suspended for remainder of the day)

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange suspended afternoon trading in the securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday, as well as after-hours futures trading, as a typhoon roared toward China’s southern coast.

Typhoon Utor had earlier forced the suspension of the morning session. Markets will likely resume trade on Thursday. The Hong Kong Obsevatory said it will likely downgrade the typhoon signal from 8 to 3 from 0600 GMT.

For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, double-click on. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.