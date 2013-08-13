FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to delay opening due to Typhoon Utor
August 13, 2013

ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to delay opening due to Typhoon Utor

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange has delayed the start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday morning due to Typhoon Utor.

The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.

For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, double-click on. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)

