Thailand's AIS plans to invest about $405 mln in 4G network
December 4, 2015 / 6:53 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's AIS plans to invest about $405 mln in 4G network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, plans to invest 14.52 billion baht ($405.36 million) in the first phase of an 1,800 MHz network under the fourth generation (4G) technology, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuthiwong said on Friday.

The company expects to install the 4G network in 6,000 locations by January when the service will start operating, Somchai told reporters in a press briefing.

AIS’s unit won an auction for the 4G mobile frequency licence last month. ($1 = 35.8200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

