UPDATE 1-Thailand's AIS plans to invest about $405 mln in 4G network
December 4, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thailand's AIS plans to invest about $405 mln in 4G network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator by number of subscribers and revenue, plans to invest 14.52 billion baht ($405.36 million) in the first phase of an 1,800 MHz network under the fourth generation (4G) technology, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuthiwong said on Friday.

The company expects to install the 4G network in 6,000 locations by January when the service will start operating, said Somchai, adding nationwide rollout was planned for next year.

AIS’s wholly-owned Advanced Wireless Network Co Ltd (AWN) unit won an auction for the 4G mobile frequency licence last month. A preliminary launch of the service is scheduled for this month, Somchai told reporters in a press briefing.

“We expect more than 2 million subscribers of 4G service next year,” said Somchai, adding that there was currently demand from 4 million.

Nokia Siemens Networks and China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp are suppliers of AIS’s 4G handsets and equipment, he said.

AIS is the only major Thai operator that does not have 4G service at present.

True Corp, the country’s third largest mobile operator, and which is 18 percent owned by China Mobile , is the market leader in 4G services with a 2 million subscriber base.

Total Access Communication said in a statement that it had about 2 million 4G subscribers.

$1 = 35.8200 baht Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
