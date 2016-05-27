FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's AIS aims for 10 mln 4G users by end-2016
May 27, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Thailand's AIS aims for 10 mln 4G users by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), aims to have more than 10 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2016, compared with 7 million at present, Chief Operating Officer Hui Weng Cheong said on Friday.

AIS will speed up its network expansion after winning a new mobile licence on Friday, the company executive told reporters.

By the end of this year, the company plans to expand its 4G coverage to 80 percent of population, against its previous target of 50 percent, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

