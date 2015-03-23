FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai AIS sees 2015 revenue growth at 3-4 pct, interested in 4G auction
March 23, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai AIS sees 2015 revenue growth at 3-4 pct, interested in 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* The country’s largest mobile telephone operator expected its revenue growth for this year at 3-4 percent, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong told reporters.

* AIS is interested in an auction of spectrum licences used for 4G wireless broadband service slated for August.

* The industry’s voice revenue is expected to decline 10 percent this year, with non-voice revenue expanding 30-40 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)

