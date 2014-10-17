FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai AIS plans to invest $142 mln in broadband, keeps revenue view
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Thai AIS plans to invest $142 mln in broadband, keeps revenue view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) plans to invest 4.6 billion baht ($142.19 million) in fixed line broadband network to tap strong demand for high speed Internet service in the country, chief executive Somchai Lertsuthiwong told reporters.

The firm maintained its 2014 revenue growth target of 1-2 pct, in line with the overall industry. In August, AIS had cut revenue growth target from 6-8 percent to reflect weaker consumption after months of domestic political unrest. ($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
