Thai junta allows mobile firm AIS to extend 2G service

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - The leader of Thailand’s junta on Tuesday allowed Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the country’s largest mobile operator, to continue offering its 2G mobile services by invoking special powers granted under a law that critics have derided.

AIS has been scrambling to keep offering its 2G service after being ordered by the telecom’s regulator in March to stop the service since losing control of the spectrum. It has said about 400,000 2G users could be cut off after the shutdown.

The company, in which a Singapore Telecommunications unit owns a 23 percent stake, according to a February securities filing, is seeking a court injunction to extend the deadline for the shutdown. The Central Administrative Court has already permitted one extension until April 14 from March 15.

Junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he would use Section 44, a law which gives him authority to issue orders based on national security interests, to allow AIS to extend the service.

Critics have dubbed it the ‘dictator’s law’, saying Prayuth is relying increasingly on the security measure to push through unpopular policies and projects. The law allows the detention of suspects without charge for seven days, among other things.

“I have signed it and it will protect those whose SIMs have been switched off,” Prayuth told reporters.

Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the order would take effect on Tuesday night.

An order issued by the ruling junta on Tuesday said the 2G service would be extended until June 30 or until the winner of a 4G auction that is expected to take place in May is announced.

On Tuesday junta chief Prayuth also used Section 44 to order the re-auction of a fourth-generation (4G) mobile license on May 27. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong and Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)