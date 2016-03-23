FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai mobile firm AIS keen to bid for new 4G licence - CEO
March 23, 2016

Thai mobile firm AIS keen to bid for new 4G licence - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service is keen to bid for a new fourth generation (4G) spectrum licence but would need to consider the auction terms first, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

“We are very interested in every opportunity about the new spectrum but the final decision will be up to the board,” said chief executive officer Somchai Lertsutiwong.

Thailand’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it planned to hold another auction for 4G in June after Jasmine International Pcl failed to make an initial payment for a mobile licence it won at auction in December. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

