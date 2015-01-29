FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Advanced Info to invest over $1.23 bln in 2015
January 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Advanced Info to invest over $1.23 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it planned to invest more than 40 billion baht ($1.23 billion) in 2015 on expanding its telecoms infrastructure networks.

The value of the Thai wireless market is expected to grow 3 percent this year, while mobile devices and smartphones should rise 10 percent, the market leader said in a statement.

$1 = 32.6300 Thai Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

