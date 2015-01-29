UPDATE 1-Thailand's Advanced Info to invest more than $1.23 bln in 2015

* Over 30 bln baht budget set for 3G network, remaining for fixed broadband

* Aims to have 10 mln broadband subscribers in next 5 yrs (Adds company comments on investments, outlook)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile telephone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS), plans to invest more than 40 billion baht ($1.23 billion) in 2015 to expand its telecoms infrastructure networks, the company said on Thursday.

AIS will spend more than 30 billion baht to expand third generation (3G) mobile networks to retain its leading position and another 10 billion on its fixed broadband business, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong told reporters.

“We aim to be the market leader in developing the country’s telecoms infrastructure, not only in mobile business,” he said, adding that it aimed to be number one in fixed broadband internet, targeting 10 million subscribers in the next five years.

Hit by weak domestic consumption after months of political unrest last year, AIS, like other Thai mobile operators, is looking to boost revenue from data and other telecoms services to help offset weak revenue from voice services.

Thailand, where almost everyone has a mobile phone, has around 5 million households connected to the Internet via broadband networks. Rival True Corp is the market leader with 2 million broadband users.

Thailand’s broadband internet market is expected to grow strongly over the next five years as the current penetration rate, of about 25 percent of the population, remains low.

Last year, AIS announced an investment of 4.6 billion baht in fixed broadband to tap demand for high speed Internet connection. The company has about 10,000 broadband customers.

AIS expected customers’ voice usage to fall 5 percent this year, while data usage is forecast to surge 200 percent, in line with the industry, Somchai said.

The value of the Thai wireless market is expected to grow 3 percent to 233 billion baht in 2015, while mobile devices and smartphones should rise 10 percent, the market leader said.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , has more than 44 million subscribers, of which 38.7 million are on 3G services. It competes with second-ranked Total Access Communication, controlled by Norway’s Telenor and True group. ($1=32.6300 Thai baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)