FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's AIS expects voice service revenue to fall 9-10 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 25, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's AIS expects voice service revenue to fall 9-10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service PCL expects revenue from its mainstay voice services to fall by up 10 percent this year, but maintained its overall revenue growth target on an increase in non-voice revenues.

AIS said on Wednesday it expects revenue from non-voice services to increase by a third, helping the company keep its overall revenue growth target for this year at 3-4 percent.

Voice services accounted for more than half of overall revenue in 2014. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.