Thailand's AIS expects voice service revenue to fall 9-10 pct in 2015

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service PCL expects revenue from its mainstay voice services to fall by up 10 percent this year, but maintained its overall revenue growth target on an increase in non-voice revenues.

AIS said on Wednesday it expects revenue from non-voice services to increase by a third, helping the company keep its overall revenue growth target for this year at 3-4 percent.

Voice services accounted for more than half of overall revenue in 2014. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)