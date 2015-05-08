FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's AIS Q1 net profit up 4.4 pct, handset sales jump
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 8, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's AIS Q1 net profit up 4.4 pct, handset sales jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said on Friday first-quarter net profit rose 4.4 percent as rising revenue from non-voice service and robust handset sales helped offset weak voice revenue.

AIS, 23-percent-owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 9.89 billion baht ($295 million) for the January-March quarter, higher than the 9.77 billion baht average forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

First-quarter service revenue rose 4.6 percent on year, higher than the company’s full-year guidance of 3-4 percent, it said in a statement. Revenue from voice service dropped 14 percent on year, while handset sales and non-voice revenue jumped 47 percent and 34 percent respectively.

Hit by falling voice revenue amid weak domestic consumption and slow economic growth, AIS has changed its strategy to become an integrated telecoms service provider by offering mobile, fixed broadband, and digital content services. ($1 = 33.55 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)

